Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 108,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,266,388 shares.The stock last traded at $1.45 and had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.