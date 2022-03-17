Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 211.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,135 shares of company stock worth $1,935,139 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.