Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.28. 1,829,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average is $132.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

