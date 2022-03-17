Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

