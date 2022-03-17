Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $10.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,517,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZNGA remained flat at $$8.97 on Thursday. 18,279,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,069,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.80 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

