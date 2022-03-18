-$0.03 EPS Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UpHealth.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UpHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of UPH opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

