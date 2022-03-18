-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

