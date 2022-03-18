$0.17 EPS Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,252. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

