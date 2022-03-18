$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $758.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

