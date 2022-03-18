-$0.18 EPS Expected for RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RenovoRx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54.

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

