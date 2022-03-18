$0.38 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

FLO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 9,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,595. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $54,370,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $37,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,047,000 after acquiring an additional 499,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.