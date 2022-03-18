$0.39 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $563,108,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $6,697,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,431. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.