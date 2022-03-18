$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.43. 66,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $508.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.