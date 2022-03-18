$0.57 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

CAG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 25,074,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

