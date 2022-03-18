$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after buying an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. 469,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

