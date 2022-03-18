$1.04 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $19,241,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

