$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portland General Electric’s earnings. Portland General Electric reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Portland General Electric.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,144,000 after buying an additional 117,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,036,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,782. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

