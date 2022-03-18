$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

