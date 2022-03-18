$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PCH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. 7,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $105,693,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 560,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after buying an additional 69,224 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,128,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

