$128.40 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will report $128.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $129.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $540.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.12 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

