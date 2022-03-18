$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVCY opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
