$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCY opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

