$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encore Wire by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.18. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

