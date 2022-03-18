2,210 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diodes by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,111. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.10 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

