22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.37 Million

Brokerages expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) to post $8.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. 22nd Century Group posted sales of $6.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full year sales of $35.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $35.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.27 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $83.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XXII. Roth Capital began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James raised their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 330,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

