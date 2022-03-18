236,464 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 236,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.
VMBS stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $53.71.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
