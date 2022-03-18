2,474 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

