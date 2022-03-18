$3.27 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to report $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $6.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $585.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.