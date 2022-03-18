$327.04 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will report $327.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the lowest is $325.20 million. Trex posted sales of $245.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $193,977,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,630. Trex has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

