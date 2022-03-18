$35.96 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) will announce $35.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.04 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

MFIN stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.61. 183,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

