4J Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 130,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

