4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.09. 3,485,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

