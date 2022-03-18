4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.11. 107,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,926. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

