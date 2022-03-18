50 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

LRCX opened at $526.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.19. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

