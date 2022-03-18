$57.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $237.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

