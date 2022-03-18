$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) will post $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,828. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.