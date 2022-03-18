$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will post $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,828. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

