634 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $281.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $212.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

