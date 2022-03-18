$7.58 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to post $7.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.13 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $56.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $61.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.89 million, with estimates ranging from $104.98 million to $166.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

