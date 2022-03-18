$891.89 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $891.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $912.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.90 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,793. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

