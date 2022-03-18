908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $264,900.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MASS opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.16. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

MASS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in 908 Devices by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

