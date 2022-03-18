A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.28

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.28 and traded as high as C$40.60. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$40.44, with a volume of 9,513 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)
