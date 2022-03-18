a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 21st (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 21st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

AKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $2,377,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

