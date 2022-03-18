ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

ACAD stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

