Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.47. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

