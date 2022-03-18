Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $435.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.63.

ACN stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.47. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

