Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

