Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acme United stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
