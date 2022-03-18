Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 40,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.93. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

