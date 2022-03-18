Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.78.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

