AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.