AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.44. 67,809,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

